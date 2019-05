These pictures by Jane Coltman can be ordered by going to https://northeastpress.newsprints.co.uk/ and entering Ford in the search box. Full report in Thursday's paper.

Hobby horse Jack Bexon and Shaker Damien Simpson lead the procession in the village. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Hobby horse Jack Bexon and Shaker Damien Simpson lead the procession in the village jpimedia Buy a Photo

A floral arch is held over May Queen Willow Abbott. jpimedia Buy a Photo

A floral arch is held over May Queen Willow Abbott. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more