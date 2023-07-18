In pictures: Thousands took part in the Northumberland Mighty Hike 2023

3 . Participants at Alnwick Castle for the Northumberland Mighty Hike 2023

Macmillan Cancer Support provides numerous types of support for the care of cancer patients all over the UK. A Macmillan fundraising manager for the North East, Sarah Goldiem said: "at this time of cost-of-living crisis, the services of support, physical emotional and financial that we offer all those affected by cancer have never been needed more. We are so grateful to all those who take on the challenge and raise vital funds to help ensure more people with cancer get the care and support they need, when they need it most." Photo: James McCauley