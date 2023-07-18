In pictures: Thousands took part in the Northumberland Mighty Hike 2023

3,350 participants walked the Northumberland Coastal Mighty Hike over the weekend to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Despite the weather being against them on the Saturday, hikers pushed through and made it to Bamburgh Castle all the way from Alnwick Castle in either a full or half marathon.
This year, 3,350 people took part in the Mighty Hike, which is a significant increase to last year’s numbers.
Groups set off in intervals over the day, and the fastest were estimated to take around seven hours, whilst the slowest were to take over 12. Photo: James McCauley
Mighty Hike banner in Bamburgh. Photo: Photo submitted by Macmillan
Macmillan Cancer Support provides numerous types of support for the care of cancer patients all over the UK. A Macmillan fundraising manager for the North East, Sarah Goldiem said: "at this time of cost-of-living crisis, the services of support, physical emotional and financial that we offer all those affected by cancer have never been needed more. We are so grateful to all those who take on the challenge and raise vital funds to help ensure more people with cancer get the care and support they need, when they need it most." Photo: James McCauley
A total of 12 hikes will take place across the UK. Photo: James McCauley