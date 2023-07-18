News you can trust since 1854
Each participant had a minimum of £250 to raise in order to take part. Photo submitted by Macmillan.Each participant had a minimum of £250 to raise in order to take part. Photo submitted by Macmillan.
Each participant had a minimum of £250 to raise in order to take part. Photo submitted by Macmillan.

In pictures: Thousands took part in the Northumberland Mighty Hike 2023

3,350 participants walked the Northumberland Coastal Mighty Hike over the weekend to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST

Despite the weather being against them on the Saturday, hikers pushed through and made it to Bamburgh Castle all the way from Alnwick Castle in either a full or half marathon.

This year, 3,350 people took part in the Mighty Hike, which is a significant increase to last year’s numbers.

You can join the waiting list for the 2024 Mighty Hike here.

Groups set off in intervals over the day, and the fastest were estimated to take around seven hours, whilst the slowest were to take over 12.

1. Participants setting off from Alnwick Castle for the Northumberland Mighty Hike 2023

Groups set off in intervals over the day, and the fastest were estimated to take around seven hours, whilst the slowest were to take over 12. Photo: James McCauley

Mighty Hike banner in Bamburgh.

2. Banner

Mighty Hike banner in Bamburgh. Photo: Photo submitted by Macmillan

Macmillan Cancer Support provides numerous types of support for the care of cancer patients all over the UK. A Macmillan fundraising manager for the North East, Sarah Goldiem said: "at this time of cost-of-living crisis, the services of support, physical emotional and financial that we offer all those affected by cancer have never been needed more. We are so grateful to all those who take on the challenge and raise vital funds to help ensure more people with cancer get the care and support they need, when they need it most."

3. Participants at Alnwick Castle for the Northumberland Mighty Hike 2023

Macmillan Cancer Support provides numerous types of support for the care of cancer patients all over the UK. A Macmillan fundraising manager for the North East, Sarah Goldiem said: "at this time of cost-of-living crisis, the services of support, physical emotional and financial that we offer all those affected by cancer have never been needed more. We are so grateful to all those who take on the challenge and raise vital funds to help ensure more people with cancer get the care and support they need, when they need it most." Photo: James McCauley

A total of 12 hikes will take place across the UK.

4. Participants walking on the beach for the Northumberland Mighty Hike 2023

A total of 12 hikes will take place across the UK. Photo: James McCauley

