IN PICTURES: Northumberland Pride turns Alnwick all colours of the rainbow

Shops throughout the town, including the Co-op, Costa Coffee and Sainsbury's, joined the party with staff suitably dressed for the occasion. Brilliant drumming group Rhythm Stix, based at the Pottergate Centre for adults with learning disabilities, entertained the crowds before the parade set off at noon. BBC Radio Newcastle's Anna Foster hosted the concert, with performances from Lorraine Crosby (the female vocalist on Meatloaf’s hit I Would Do Anything For Love), Summerland, Melissa Rose, Matt Dunbar & The Autonomous Collective, Khalysis, and Diggin’ The Dancing Queen - The ABBA Show. There was also an appearance from the Northumberland Pride Pop-Up Choir, which was formed especially for Pride by Sarah Gray.

Northumberland Pride 2019 The Northumberland Pride 2019 parade makes its way through Alnwick on Saturday, June 1.

Northumberland Pride 2019 The Northumberland Pride 2019 parade makes its way through Alnwick on Saturday, June 1.

Northumberland Pride 2019 Northumbria Police volunteer cadets take part in the Northumberland Pride 2019 parade through Alnwick.

Northumberland Pride 2019 Getting in the rhythm at Northumberland Pride 2019.

