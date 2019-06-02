The Northumberland Pride 2019 parade makes its way through Alnwick on Saturday, June 1. Picture by Steve Miller

IN PICTURES: Northumberland Pride turns Alnwick all colours of the rainbow

Alnwick was a riot of colour and fun yesterday as Northumberland Pride took over the town. The second annual celebration of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender (LGBT+) community, culture and heritage attracted hundreds of rainbow-clad revellers, who march through the town from Bondgate Within to Alnwick Rugby Club where they enjoyed a concert headlined by X Factor winner Sam Bailey.

Shops throughout the town, including the Co-op, Costa Coffee and Sainsbury's, joined the party with staff suitably dressed for the occasion. Brilliant drumming group Rhythm Stix, based at the Pottergate Centre for adults with learning disabilities, entertained the crowds before the parade set off at noon. BBC Radio Newcastle's Anna Foster hosted the concert, with performances from Lorraine Crosby (the female vocalist on Meatloaf’s hit I Would Do Anything For Love), Summerland, Melissa Rose, Matt Dunbar & The Autonomous Collective, Khalysis, and Diggin’ The Dancing Queen - The ABBA Show. There was also an appearance from the Northumberland Pride Pop-Up Choir, which was formed especially for Pride by Sarah Gray.

