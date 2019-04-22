IN PICTURES: Good Friday Walk of Witness Rothbury

The event represented all Christian groups in the Upper Coquet Valley and the participants stopped at St. Agnes RC Church, then Boots on the Main Street, they then processed along Bridge Street and through Rothbury All Saints Churchyard to the Parish Hall and ended at the URC Church where they also enjoyed teas, coffees and hot cross buns.

