In pictures: Bras used to create 'bloomin' boobiful' floral displays in Northumberland seaside village

Bras have been used to create unique floral displays in a Northumberland seaside village this summer.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 16th August 2021, 11:41 am

The ‘bloomin’ boobiful’ community initiative has raised around £1,500 for the Seahouses & District Cancer Research & Relief Fund.

More than that though, it has given visitors and local residents something to smile about after a tough 18 months.

Take a look at these pictures of the displays...

1. Harbour

A colourful planter honouring the work of the RNLI by Pat Adamson.

2. RNLI

This tribute to the RNLI by Pat Adamson was displayed at Seahouses harbour.

3. Pants

Big is Beautiful by Louise Trotter, also a winner.

4. Charlie's

Charlie’s, by Gabby Bowlt, owner of Charlie's barbers and gifts. Also a winning entry.

