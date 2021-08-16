In pictures: Bras used to create 'bloomin' boobiful' floral displays in Northumberland seaside village

The ‘bloomin’ boobiful’ community initiative has raised around £1,500 for the Seahouses & District Cancer Research & Relief Fund.
More than that though, it has given visitors and local residents something to smile about after a tough 18 months.
Take a look at these pictures of the displays...
1. Harbour
A colourful planter honouring the work of the RNLI by Pat Adamson.
Photo: supplied
2. RNLI
This tribute to the RNLI by Pat Adamson was displayed at Seahouses harbour.
Photo: supplied
3. Pants
Big is Beautiful by Louise Trotter, also a winner.
Photo: supplied
4. Charlie's
Charlie’s, by Gabby Bowlt, owner of Charlie's barbers and gifts. Also a winning entry.
Photo: supplied