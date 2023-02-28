A 20mph speed limit throughout Lower Spittal is due to be rolled out by the end of March once the legal notices have been signed off.

At the same time – or very shortly after – new signage and other measures will be installed in relation to Sandstell Road Car Park.

Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill said: “The purpose of the new signs is to make it more visible as you enter Spittal that there is this Sandstell Road Car Park, which is underused, that is just a short walk to the seafront.

A map showing the improvements that are planned for Sandstell Road Car Park.

"Also, the signs with the parking conditions, within the car park, will be clearer and double sided.

“There will also be three new disabled parking bays and a new barrier installed.”

