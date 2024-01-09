Improvement works will soon start in an area of Berwick highly valued by both residents and visitors.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The English Heritage project will cover several elements that are designed to mitigate the health and safety concerns associated with the public use of the Ramparts, particularly during the hours of darkness.

A phased programme of works will begin later this month and will continue for up to four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes resurfacing some of the tarmac paths around the sections of the town walls that are adjacent to the sheer drops and the installation of new, larger glow-in-the-dark discs to illuminate them better in the dark.

Berwick town walls looking towards the Brass Bastion.

Across the Ramparts, there will be improvements to the health and safety signage, path surfaces and gates.

Kate Anceau, free sites partnership manager at English Heritage, said: “The historic Ramparts are such a well-loved and well-used feature of Berwick.

“This work demonstrates our commitment to ensuring people can enjoy them in safety whilst we continue to conserve the integrity and authenticity of this important military monument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be a period of disruption, but we ask that you bear with us whilst we complete these works.”

Catherine Seymour, county councillor for Berwick North, said: “This is fantastic news that there is to be restorative improvement works by English Heritage and their commitment to the conservation and safety of the Berwick Ramparts that we treasure in our town. The Ramparts are an important military heritage ancient scheduled monument next to the famous Berwick Barracks and Cromwellian Parish Church.