They might be poems, photographs, drawings, spoken words, videos or even folk tales – all inspired by the history of the tower, which was built around 1380 to protect local landowners and villagers during raids by the notorious gangs of Border Reivers.

Re-enactors will be on hand during the day to re-tell some of the stories.

Cresswell’s ‘Inspired by the Past’ day takes place on Sunday (September 10) from 1pm to 4pm at the Pele Tower and the adjoining walled garden, which has recently been restored and brought back to life.

