Ant mentioned the Northumberland town of Amble in last night’s episode of I’m a Celebrity Unpacked.

After a conversation between campmates led to the topic of their love for caravan holidays, Joel Dommett – presenter of the review show for the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here series – asked Ant and Dec if they had ever been on a caravan holiday.

Ant responded: “That’s all I ever went on as a kid in the six week summer holidays. A place called Amble up in the North East in Northumberland. Beautiful part of the world!

“Every year in the same caravan, loved it! Freedom and running around as kids. It’s great man.”

Ant McPartlin. Photo by ITV.

Dommett also asked Dec if he had a similar experience with caravan holidays, to which the presenter responded that he and his family went to Ireland every year instead to visit family.

“There were seven of us kids, so we used to pile in the Datsun Cherry and then my dad used to drive up back on the ferry,” Dec said.