Identity of man who died following suspected assault in Northumberland revealed

Latest news from Northumbria Police.

Roy Clayton, of Prudhoe, died in hospital on Tuesday – four days after he is believed to have been assaulted.

At 9.40am last Friday (December 10), officers from Northumbria Police attended an address on Woodhead Road following a report of a disturbance.

Upon attending, they found Mr Clayton, 79, who had sustained a serious neck injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation is on-going into his death, with one male having been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains on police bail.

The family of Mr Clayton are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Dodds, of Northumbria Police, said: “Roy’s family are understandably distraught by what has happened and have asked that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with their loss.

“For this to happen at any time is difficult, but so close to Christmas is incredibly poignant and they have rightly asked for time and space to help process the events of the last few days.

“I would like to thank everyone who has so far come forward to assist our investigation. Our inquiries are very much on-going and we’re determined to give Roy’s family the answers they deserve regarding his death.

“Please continue to refrain from any speculation – both on social media and in the wider community – that could jeopardise the ongoing investigation.”