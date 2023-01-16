Ian Levy, MP for Blyth Valley, has launched the inaugural Draeger Apprentice of the Year Award in his constituency.

The winner will be selected by a panel and will be announced at the Blyth Valley Apprenticeships Fair 2023 in Cramlington on February 10.

They will receive a trophy and an expenses paid trip to the House of Commons, with an overnight stay in a London hotel for them and a representative of their employer.

Ian Levy at the Blyth Valley Apprenticeships Fair 2022.

Mr Levy said: “I’m committed to promoting apprenticeships as an important route for people in Blyth Valley to develop a great career.

“University or full-time college education is not for everybody and employers are increasingly seeing apprenticeships as a great way to attract and train the talent they need.

“I’m really grateful to Draeger for sponsoring the award. They are an excellent company who are themselves committed to apprenticeship programmes.

“I’m encouraging anybody eligible to apply and receive the recognition you and your employer deserve.”

Malcolm Irving, head of global supply chain management at Draeger, said: “We’re really pleased to be sponsoring this inaugural award.

“Apprenticeships are a key strand of our recruitment for our future workforce and we’re delighted to be able to help promote them to other employers and to potential candidates.”

