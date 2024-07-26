Ian Lavery MP visits care home in Ashington to see residents' work on new garden

By Craig Buchan
Published 26th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
The MP for Blyth and Ashington has visited Station Court Care Home in the constituency.

Ian Lavery, who has been a Labour MP since 2010, visited the Ashington care home and was given a tour of the new garden by the home’s gardening club.

Green-fingered residents, staff, and family members have transformed the garden in recent months, and discussed their efforts and their future plans with the MP.

Mr Lavery said: “It was really nice to visit Station Court Care Home. It is a lovely place and it has been great to see some old friends, familiar faces, and the staff were brilliant as ever. I am already looking forward to visiting again in the near future.”

Ian Lavery MP visited Station Court Care Home in Ashington. (Photo by Barchester Healthcare)Ian Lavery MP visited Station Court Care Home in Ashington. (Photo by Barchester Healthcare)
Ian Lavery MP visited Station Court Care Home in Ashington. (Photo by Barchester Healthcare)

The home’s general manager Sarah Kelly said: “It was lovely to have Ian Lavery at our home. The residents were delighted that he was able to visit us. We all look forward to him visiting again soon and he is welcome anytime.”

