The MP for Blyth and Ashington has visited Station Court Care Home in the constituency.

Ian Lavery, who has been a Labour MP since 2010, visited the Ashington care home and was given a tour of the new garden by the home’s gardening club.

Green-fingered residents, staff, and family members have transformed the garden in recent months, and discussed their efforts and their future plans with the MP.

Mr Lavery said: “It was really nice to visit Station Court Care Home. It is a lovely place and it has been great to see some old friends, familiar faces, and the staff were brilliant as ever. I am already looking forward to visiting again in the near future.”

Ian Lavery MP visited Station Court Care Home in Ashington. (Photo by Barchester Healthcare)