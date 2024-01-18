Husband and wife team bring wellness technology company to Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The husband and wife team of Michael and Jayne Cox fused their combined passions of AV specialist to F1 and sound production industries with trauma informed coaching and consultancy.

Together they are driving the development and delivery of innovative technological solutions that help to reduce human stress and anxiety.

With the business formed after a number of turbulent years that impacted their health, the recent move to the North Sea coast near Amble marks the culmination of a long-term plan to live and work ‘free range’, connected to the coast and nature in the recently renamed Northumberland ‘National Landscape.’

Michael and Jayne Cox of Fusion Spaces. Picture: Catriona Parmenter

This ‘free range’ way of life not only supports their personal wellness goals, but the future aims of the business to reduce human stress and anxiety by utilising technology for good.

Fusion Spaces is now working with local businesses, with plans to expand into Scotland to help deliver their unique brand of wellness.

A recent collaboration with immersive experience specialists, Pixel Artworks, brought Room to Breathe to life at Outernet, London’s most visited immersive experience attraction in 2023.

It brought tranquillity and calm to anxious commuters using original music by Matthew Wilcock to guide the breath using an ethereal pulsing sun visualisation that supported a calming box breathing practice.

Room to Breathe. Picture: Pixel Artworks