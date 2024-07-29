Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A couple on holiday in Beadnell had a slice of luck after losing a wedding ring on their 40th anniversary.

Sharon and John Hodkinson travelled from Sheffield to Beadnell to celebrate their anniversary together for one week but, after days of walking along the Northumberland coast, John’s wedding ring was no longer on his finger.

Sharon said: “We've been up a couple of times and we just decided we were coming up this year to celebrate our 40th.

"My husband actually discovered that he'd lost it on our 40th anniversary – on the actual day.”

Sharon and John Hodkinson.

John added: “We’d went down to the beach at Beadnell on July 24 because that's the actual time we got married. So we sat on the beach, we had a bottle of Prosecco and just thought, wow, 40 years, how quick that's gone, and then we went back to the bungalow we were renting. I went to wash my hands and noticed that the ring wasn't on. Well, you can imagine. We were both devastated.”

The couple searched their holiday accommodation high and low but soon came to the conclusion that it must have slipped off whilst on one of their walks. Feeling defeated, the couple had little hope of seeing the ring again, which was the second ring John had lost in their 40 year marriage and had a little inscription inside that read ‘Shazza forever’.

However, it was Sharon’s quick thinking that saved the day.

Sharon explained: "We'd walk so far during this holiday, and that day we'd walked a long way. We went to Craster on the bus and we walked back from Dunstanburgh Castle back to Beadnell. I thought it could have dropped off anytime during that walk but it turned out that he lost it the previous day.

"We turned the house we were staying in upside down and then I just had a thought in the middle of that night. I thought, why don't I put it on the Beadnell page, just as an absolute long shot in case anyone had picked it up? So, I posted it on Thursday (July 25) and within about ten minutes, somebody had come on and said it was on the Seahouses’ page and it's got your name inside!

"We rushed along and picked it up. I couldn't believe it!"

Another woman on holiday had handed the ring into the Beadnell Convenience Store and had also posted her finding on Facebook, bringing the search to a stress-free end.

“We'd walk so far, up to Bamburgh and back,from Crastar and back and all over Seahouses so I wasn't holding out much hope at all. This is the second ring that he would have lost and I was going to have another one inscribed saying third time lucky!” Sharon added.

Despite having walked so far, they think that the ring came off close to the shop it was handed in to by the coastal path. Luckily, thanks to social media and a kind-hearted individual, the holiday ended on a high note.