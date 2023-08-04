Abbie Snowball is battling Fowler’s Syndrome, a rare urinary tract disease, and Intestinal Failure, conditions that have deeply impacted her life and well-being.

Her doctors have recommended a specialised treatment in London that holds the promise of a better quality of life, but this private treatment comes with significant costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than £7,500 has already been raised on the GoFundMe page for the 29-year-old, who works in social care.

Abbie and Mark Snowball on their wedding day and with running trophies.

Then Abbie Cresswell, she and Mark Snowball noticed each other as they were often at the same running events. They have been among the top performers in their categories in recent years for clubs in North Tyneside (North Shields and Wallsend for Abbie) and Morpeth Harriers (Mark).

They got talking and started dating about six-and-a-half years ago. Their wedding day was May 13 this year.

Mark, 34, said: “Abbie got sick with Covid-19 in spring 2020 and although she recovered to a degree, she didn’t fully get better and she got worse again in the August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This led to her having to go to hospital, mainly the Freeman in Newcastle. She’s had two stints of six months staying there and due to having Fowler’s Syndrome and Intestinal Failure, from about this time last year we were trained to do TPN (total parenteral nutrition, the medical term for infusing a specialised form of food through a drip into a vein) as she is unable to eat in the normal way.

“We’re all trying to support Abbie as much as we can. She has more bad days, but she still has some good days and we feel it’s important to enjoy them.

“We’ve had a couple of appointments with the private consultants in London to find out more about how they would treat her as they as specialists in Fowler’s Syndrome.

“We were unsure at first about asking for fundraising help, but we’re delighted with the response so far. Donations from family and friends we know from athletics, and from people we don’t know, are all welcome.”