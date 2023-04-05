Children from St Paul’s Catholic Primary School in Alnwick were recently given the chance to visit and explore the new Lillidorei.

All visitors to Lilidorei will be able to take a journey around the nine clan houses, take part in daily activities, join in with interactive stories and games and tire themselves out on Elfwin Drin – the world’s largest play structure.

The structure is made up of slides, which are guaranteed to cause smiles and whoops of delight from anyone who uses them.

However, mats to sit on which will maximise the adrenaline rush have yet to be designed.

The park is the brainchild of the Duchess of Northumberland.

Nathan Bonk – Head of Play – said: “The team at Lilidorei have been extensively testing the slides – all in the name of research of course – and the variety of ways to descend.

"Ultimately, our aim has to be to find out which is the quickest way to do so; we have seen the team sitting on coats, jumpers, wearing yoga trousers and even head first on a hi viz, but we still think that there is something out there to make this the ultimate slide experience.”

The hunt is therefore on for a local manufacturer who can supply a product which will enable the slider to gain maximum speed but also stay safe.

The team are looking for a product which could then be sold in the shop for anyone wanting to undertake the ultimate test of bravery by achieving maximum slide acceleration.

Ian McAllister, head of marketing, said: “This has been a carefully considered project undertaken by a team of professionals. As you can understand, this has been a tough job but as they say, someone had to do it.

"One member of the team – Emily – is the current record holder. By laying on her front and on a hi viz jacket, she managed to descend the slide relatively gracefully, beating the current record holder by a good 50cm.

"By throwing down the gauntlet to local manufacturers, we are hoping that the ultimate slidebag can be found locally. As such, we are inviting anyone with a product that they would like to submit to come along to a testing day pre-opening where the winner will be crowned Lilidorei Slider of the Year.”