The female Cavalier King Charles was picked up by a member of the public at around 8pm on Sunday, after being spotted wandering along the B6343, between Mitford and the A1 bridge.

The Good Samaritan alerted the authorities, who sent an animal welfare officer from Northumberland County Council to rescue the poor hound.

The spaniel was examined by a vet and found to be underweight and in a poor physical condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spaniel found abandoned on the outskirts of Mitford.

She had been used for breeding and her microchip details were out of date.

The dog is now being gently nursed back to health by the expert team at Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels, and it is hoped she will recover from her harrowing ordeal.

However, the animal welfare team are keen to track down who abandoned her, so have appealed for information from the public.

They are keen to hear from anyone who saw the dog being dumped, or who drove past the area on Sunday night and maybe has dashcam footage of her being left by the road.

A vehicle was spotted in the vicinity a short time before the dog was discovered, and officers believe the driver might hold vital clues.

An animal welfare officer from the county council said: “This dog has been neglected and is in extremely poor condition.

"Someone somewhere knows who she belongs to.

"We believe she has been used for breeding and then dumped and if this is the case, we want to get to the bottom of it and bring the person responsible to account.

“There are reports of a vehicle and its driver acting suspiciously in the area at that time, so we are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has dash cam footage from their cars which may be able to shed some light on this.”

If you have any information, no matter how small, please contact the Animal Welfare Team on 0345 600 6400.