Hundreds turn up to annual Blyth Battery Goes to War showcase

Blyth Battery Goes to War took place across both days this weekend, with sunny weather helping draw large crowds.

Volunteers were again out in force, putting on a special showcase to honour Blyth’s vital role in helping defend Britain’s coast during both World Wars.

The key feature of the weekend showcase was the beach battle, which took place at noon on both days.

Volunteers put on a display for crowds at the Blyth Battery Goes to War event.

Military enthusiasts were camped in the sand dunes all weekend as they celebrated Blyth's coastal defence and remembering the anniversary of the D-Day landings.