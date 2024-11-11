Hundreds turn out to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday in Alnwick

Hundreds of people turned out in Alnwick to pay their respects to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

The event began with a service at St Paul’s Church before The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers led a parade to the war memorial for prayers, The Last Post and a two minute silence.

Wreaths were laid and the parade then marched through the town centre to Fenkle Street.

Among those present were the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland, Alnwick Mayor Geoff Watson, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness and North Northumberland MP David Smith.

Pictures by Jane Coltman

Hundreds gathered at the war memorial.

Hundreds gathered at the war memorial. Photo: Jane Coltman

Cadets on parade.

Cadets on parade. Photo: Jane Coltman

Standard bearers.

Standard bearers. Photo: Jane Coltman

Army cadets.

Army cadets. Photo: Jane Coltman

