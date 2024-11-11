The event began with a service at St Paul’s Church before The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers led a parade to the war memorial for prayers, The Last Post and a two minute silence.
Wreaths were laid and the parade then marched through the town centre to Fenkle Street.
Among those present were the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland, Alnwick Mayor Geoff Watson, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness and North Northumberland MP David Smith.
Pictures by Jane Coltman
1 / 8
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.