New Year’s Day dips took place all along the coast, including two organised swims at Bamburgh and Cambois, with the latter getting the majority of the sunshine.

Northumberland Dog Rescue organised the Bamburgh dip and raised £685 for the charity, while Clair Todd organised the fourth annual dip in memory of her son, Connor, who passed from cancer in 2021 at 15. They raised £1,050 for North East children's cancer charities.

Despite the differences in weather, both events had a fantastic turnout and made for a great start to 2025.

Here are some pictures of brave swimmers from the day.

1 . Cambois New Year's Day Dip It was another fantastic turnout for Connor's dip at Cambois. Photo: Clair Todd Photo Sales

2 . Cambois New Year's Day Dip The sun was out for these brave dippers. Photo: Clair Todd Photo Sales

3 . Cambois New Year's Day Dip Everyone was excited to start off the new year with the exhilarating tradition. Photo: Clair Todd Photo Sales