Hundreds take part in New Year's Day dips across Northumberland

By Lauren Coulson
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 16:26 GMT
Hundreds of people across Northumberland took part in a New Year's Day dip and raised money for charity.

New Year’s Day dips took place all along the coast, including two organised swims at Bamburgh and Cambois, with the latter getting the majority of the sunshine.

Northumberland Dog Rescue organised the Bamburgh dip and raised £685 for the charity, while Clair Todd organised the fourth annual dip in memory of her son, Connor, who passed from cancer in 2021 at 15. They raised £1,050 for North East children's cancer charities.

Despite the differences in weather, both events had a fantastic turnout and made for a great start to 2025.

Here are some pictures of brave swimmers from the day.

It was another fantastic turnout for Connor's dip at Cambois.

1. Cambois New Year's Day Dip

It was another fantastic turnout for Connor's dip at Cambois. Photo: Clair Todd

The sun was out for these brave dippers.

2. Cambois New Year's Day Dip

The sun was out for these brave dippers. Photo: Clair Todd

Everyone was excited to start off the new year with the exhilarating tradition.

3. Cambois New Year's Day Dip

Everyone was excited to start off the new year with the exhilarating tradition. Photo: Clair Todd

There were smiles all round!

4. Cambois New Year's Day Dip

There were smiles all round! Photo: Clair Todd

