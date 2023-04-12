The radio station, which served north Northumberland and the Scottish Borders, became Greatest Hits Radio on April 3.

A ‘Bring Back Radio Borders!’ petition, created by Gwyn Wilson, has been signed by 850 people.

It says: "Radio Borders was a fantastic source of local news and entertainment. Yes, for some, it was cheese but it was our cheese and was a staple everyday listen whether it was morning drives, afternoon chill or after a hard day at work.

Ken Bruce, a presenter on Greatest Hits Radio.

“It has now been taken over by Greatest Hits Radio a nationally run station. The music isn't the same (think BBC Radio 2) and there's no good vibe from the presenters.

“The Borders wants their local station back!”

Among those signing the petition was Debbie Bott who wrote: “Radio Borders was OUR radio station focused on our issues, not subsumed by other areas. Bring it BACK.”

Helen Tait added: “Is/was the local radio station for the local people! Helping keep us up to date with what was going on in the Borders community, with an understanding of the area, and it's people.

"It wasn't just about the music,” she added. “It's about connecting the different areas of the Borders with what's going on. An invaluable source of information when things are not going so well, like the weather and travel disruptions. And keeping us up to date with events in the area.”

Greatest Hits Radio features household name presenters including Ken Bruce, Simon Mayo and Jackie Brambles, as well as Galashiels man Stuart Webster.

The station continues to broadcast local news and information, including traffic and travel.

It also continues to work with Cash for Kids to support vulnerable and disadvantaged children across the region and there remains a wide range of advertising opportunities for local businesses.

Speaking about the change last month, Victoria Easton-Riley, content director for the Hits Radio Network across Scotland, said: “We feel there is a huge opportunity for this radio station with our listeners across the Scottish Borders and north Northumberland.”