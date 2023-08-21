John Rhind is calling for Northumberland County Council to realign the road layout at the Swinhoe crossroads on the B1340, near Chathill.

He says the ‘wallpaper’ of signs, official and unofficial notices currently faced by drivers arriving from Embleton direction increases the danger.

Mr Rhind said: “Just under 100 years ago Belford Rural District Council - the then local authority responsible for Swinhoe – recognised the dangers of the crossroads.

Signage at the Swinhoe crossroads.

"To improve safety they debated two options one of which was to realign the road at the junction to improve visibility. Because of the costs involved - £400 - it was decided instead to paint white lines on the road.

"Whilst Belford Rural District Council can be forgiven for what has turned out to be a regrettable decision it should be remembered that, as well as cars being smaller and slower, car ownership in 1920 was 187000 as opposed to 35 million in 2022.

"Northumberland County Council highways department’s plan for yet more lines - of whatever colour - and more road signs are not the solution to the fundamental dangers at Swinhoe. Lines on roads and more distracting road signs have already been tried and failed.

“Until local people and the many visitors to our beautiful coastline alike can see oncoming traffic as they approach the crossroads, accidents will continue to happen and lives will be put at risk.”

He says that since the petition launched he has been approached by a number of residents recounting their personal experiences at the crossroads.

“Many people have told me about past accidents that have occurred at the crossroads,” he said. “If anyone has any information on these past accidents can they please let me know. Their evidence is vital if safety at Swinhoe is to be improved and a serious accident avoided.”

Passing the 100-signature mark means it will now be presented to a full council meeting for further discussion.

To sign the online petition visit https://www.northumberland.gov.uk/Councillors/Involve.aspx