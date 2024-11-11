Hundreds pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday in Berwick

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 11:37 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 13:22 BST
Hundreds of people turned out in Berwick to pay their respects to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

A parade from St Andrew's Wallace Green and Lowick Church Of Scotland to the war memorial on Castlegate was led by the Berwick Pipe Band.

Prayers were said and The Last Post sounded before an immaculately observed two minute silence was followed by the laying of wreaths.

Among those in attendance were Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Lord Joicey, Mayor of Berwick John Robertson and North Northumberland MP David Smith.

Dignitaries on the town hall steps.

1. Remembrance Sunday

Dignitaries on the town hall steps. Photo: Ian Smith

Berwick Pipe Band.

2. Remembrance Sunday

Berwick Pipe Band. Photo: Margaret Shaw

Berwick's Civic Party and others marching to the Guildhall.

3. Remembrance Sunday

Berwick's Civic Party and others marching to the Guildhall. Photo: Margaret Shaw

Standard bearers on parade.

4. Remembrance Sunday

Standard bearers on parade. Photo: Ian Smith

