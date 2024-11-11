A parade from St Andrew's Wallace Green and Lowick Church Of Scotland to the war memorial on Castlegate was led by the Berwick Pipe Band.
Prayers were said and The Last Post sounded before an immaculately observed two minute silence was followed by the laying of wreaths.
Among those in attendance were Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Lord Joicey, Mayor of Berwick John Robertson and North Northumberland MP David Smith.
