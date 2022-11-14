News you can trust since 1854
Remembrance Sunday in Alnwick.

Hundreds pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday in Alnwick

Hundreds of people attended a Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Alnwick.

By Ian Smith
35 minutes ago

A service was held at St Paul’s Church before dozens of local organisations paraded to the war memorial led by the Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

The Duchess of Northumberland, accompanied by her daughter, Lady Katy Percy, was among those in attendance.

Here are 25 pictures from the event courtesy of Jane Coltman and Alnwick Town Council.

1. Remembrance 1

Parading past the war memorial.

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Remembrance 2

Standard bearers on parade.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Remembrance 3

The Alnwick Detachment, Northumbria Army Cadet Force.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Remembrance 4

The High Sheriff of Northumberland, James Royds, lays a wreath.

Photo: Jane Coltman

