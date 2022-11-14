Hundreds pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday in Alnwick
Hundreds of people attended a Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Alnwick.
A service was held at St Paul’s Church before dozens of local organisations paraded to the war memorial led by the Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.
The Duchess of Northumberland, accompanied by her daughter, Lady Katy Percy, was among those in attendance.
Here are 25 pictures from the event courtesy of Jane Coltman and Alnwick Town Council.
