Hundreds pay their respects in Alnwick at remembrance parade and service

A church service was held at St Paul’s Church before a parade to the war memorial at the top of Denwick Lane.

Wreaths were laid by dignitaries including the Duke of Northumberland and High Sheriff of Northumberland.

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers accompanies the hymns in church and led the parade.

The event was organised by Alnwick Town Council on behalf of the Royal British Legion.

Take a look through our pictures from the event….

