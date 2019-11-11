Alnwick remembrance service 2019 Picture by Jane Coltman

Hundreds pay their respects in Alnwick at remembrance parade and service

Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to the fallen in Alnwick on Remembrance Sunday.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 11th November 2019, 9:45 am
Updated Monday, 11th November 2019, 11:27 am

A church service was held at St Paul’s Church before a parade to the war memorial at the top of Denwick Lane.

Wreaths were laid by dignitaries including the Duke of Northumberland and High Sheriff of Northumberland.

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers accompanies the hymns in church and led the parade.

The event was organised by Alnwick Town Council on behalf of the Royal British Legion.

Take a look through our pictures from the event….

1. Standards raised on parade

Standards raised on Remembrance Sunday parade through Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman

Photo: Jane Coltman

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. 1801 (Alnwick) - RAF Air Cadets

1801 (Alnwick) - RAF Air Cadets at Alnwick Remembrance service. Picture by Jane Coltman

Photo: Jane Coltman

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Northumbria Army Cadets

Northumbria Army Cadets at Alnwick Remembrance service. Picture by Jane Coltman

Photo: Jane Coltman

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. RAF Boulmer

RAF Boulmer servicemen and women on parade at Alnwick Remembrance service. Picture by Jane Coltman

Photo: Jane Coltman

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 7