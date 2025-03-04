Pupils from primary schools in Killingworth have been helping plant a new mix of tree species to boost biodiversity at their local park.

The Green Flag award-winning Killingworth Lakeside Park is about to be redeveloped, with plans for a new play site, better parking, ecology-friendly landscaping, new street furniture and entrance features, and improved cycle and pedestrian routes.

Ahead of those improvements, tree management, woodland maintenance and new planting is being carried out. This has included the removal of dangerous and diseased trees such as those suffering ash dieback, and some tree thinning and shrub clearance.

To replace the trees that have been removed and introduce a wider variety of species, 450 young trees are being planted in the park’s woodland.

These are UK native woodland species including Scots pine, silver birch, hawthorn, oak, rowan, holly and field maple, which are being carefully spread throughout the woodland by North Tyneside Council’s planting contractor, Microsite.

Year five and six pupils from Amberley Primary and Bailey Green Primary were also invited to take part in the planting.

Councillor Carl Johnson, Deputy Mayor for North Tyneside and cabinet member responsible for Regeneration, Culture and Economic Development said: “Killingworth Lakeside Park is a wonderful asset for our communities in the North West of the Borough, and we are working on exciting plans to bring its facilities up to date.

“An important part of that is improving the biodiversity and ecology of the lake and woodland. Getting local pupils involved in the tree planting encourages them to be proud of and protect the environment near where they live.

"The investment in Killingworth Lakeside Park includes new walking and cycling routes and a new play area. We are enhancing this green space for people of all ages to enjoy nature and stay active.

“These are improvements that people in the area told us they wanted to see, and we will be consulting on our wider plans for Killingworth Lakeside Park very soon.”

The improvements to the park are part of the council’s Ambition for the North West, creating attractive places to live, new opportunities for work and business, and inspiring spaces to play and visit.