Hundreds of riders and spectators commemorate the Battle of Flodden during Coldstream Civic Week

The annual rideout to Flodden took place as part of Coldstream’s Civic Week celebrations

Coldstreamer Harry Shepherd led the way at last Thursday’s event, with Berwick’s principals also in attendance and even a contingent from Colorado, USA.

Some 150 riders took part in the event to retrace the route of the Scottish Army to Flodden Field on that fateful day, September 9, 1513.

After a testing ride of over two hours, ending with a charge up Branxton Hill, a service of commemoration was led by Canon Alan Hughes and The Reverend Robin McHaffie, while Colonel James Royds delivered a moving and thought provoking Oration.

Joyce Tinlin sang The Wail of Flodden and the Coldstreamer cut the traditional sod of earth to take home.

The Battle of Flodden saw some 4,000 English soldiers lose their live, while amongst the 10,000 Scots killed in a short three hour battle were nine earls, 13 barons, five heirs to titles, three bishops and the Scottish King James IV.

Coldstreamer Harry Shepherd leading his right and left hand men Jake Kerr and Christopher Lyons as the principals crest Branxton Hill.

A detachment of The Coldstream Guards led the riders in and out of Coldstream.

The cavalcade makes its way along Coldstream high street.

Colonel James Royds delivering his Oration on Branxton Hill.

