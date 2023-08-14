News you can trust since 1854
Flodden Day 2023.Flodden Day 2023.
Flodden Day 2023.

Hundreds of riders and spectators commemorate the Battle of Flodden during Coldstream Civic Week

The annual rideout to Flodden took place as part of Coldstream’s Civic Week celebrations
By Ian Smith
Published 14th Aug 2023, 15:09 BST

Coldstreamer Harry Shepherd led the way at last Thursday’s event, with Berwick’s principals also in attendance and even a contingent from Colorado, USA.

Some 150 riders took part in the event to retrace the route of the Scottish Army to Flodden Field on that fateful day, September 9, 1513.

After a testing ride of over two hours, ending with a charge up Branxton Hill, a service of commemoration was led by Canon Alan Hughes and The Reverend Robin McHaffie, while Colonel James Royds delivered a moving and thought provoking Oration.

Joyce Tinlin sang The Wail of Flodden and the Coldstreamer cut the traditional sod of earth to take home.

The Battle of Flodden saw some 4,000 English soldiers lose their live, while amongst the 10,000 Scots killed in a short three hour battle were nine earls, 13 barons, five heirs to titles, three bishops and the Scottish King James IV.

Coldstreamer Harry Shepherd leading his right and left hand men Jake Kerr and Christopher Lyons as the principals crest Branxton Hill.

Coldstreamer Harry Shepherd leading his right and left hand men Jake Kerr and Christopher Lyons as the principals crest Branxton Hill. Photo: Alan Hughes

A detachment of The Coldstream Guards led the riders in and out of Coldstream.

A detachment of The Coldstream Guards led the riders in and out of Coldstream. Photo: Alan Hughes

The cavalcade makes its way along Coldstream high street.

The cavalcade makes its way along Coldstream high street. Photo: Alan Hughes

Colonel James Royds delivering his Oration on Branxton Hill.

Colonel James Royds delivering his Oration on Branxton Hill. Photo: Susan Hughes

