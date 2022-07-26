The Glendale Festival - held on Sunday - has been hailed as a huge success by organisers.

Hundreds of people enjoy family-friendly Glendale Festival

Nearly 500 people enjoyed a day of sunshine and entertainment at this year’s Glendale Music Festival.

By Amanda Bourn
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 12:59 pm

It was the first time the festival had been held at Wooler Auction Mart, and organisers described as “one of the best” they had ever hosted.

The free event attracted music fans of all ages, and discussions are already underway for next year’s festival.

1. Ceilidh band

Three fiddlers from the ceilidh band entertain the crowds.

Photo: Jenny Pollock

2. Fancy footwork

A group of line dancers show off their skills.

Photo: Jenny Pollock

3. Party atmosphere

Scores of people pitched up with picnic chairs.

Photo: Jenny Pollock

4. Live entertainment

King Size Voodoo Traveller entertain the crowds.

Photo: Jenny Pollock

