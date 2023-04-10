Hundreds of motorbikes turn out for Northumbria Easter Egg Run from Ashington to Amble and down to Blyth
Hundreds of motorcycle riders from across the North East took part in the annual Northumbria Easter Egg Run on Saturday.
By Craig Buchan
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Starting at Woodhorn Museum, the bikers rode to Ellington and Amble, before turning and heading back south via Ashington, Stakeford, Bedlington, and Blyth.
Over 400 riders participated in the event, which raised money for Northumbria Blood Bikes.
An Easter egg was also donated by each rider, and the collected eggs will be donated to children’s hospitals across the North East.