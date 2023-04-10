News you can trust since 1854
Hundreds of motorbikes turn out for Northumbria Easter Egg Run from Ashington to Amble and down to Blyth

Hundreds of motorcycle riders from across the North East took part in the annual Northumbria Easter Egg Run on Saturday.

By Craig Buchan
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read

Starting at Woodhorn Museum, the bikers rode to Ellington and Amble, before turning and heading back south via Ashington, Stakeford, Bedlington, and Blyth.

Over 400 riders participated in the event, which raised money for Northumbria Blood Bikes.

An Easter egg was also donated by each rider, and the collected eggs will be donated to children’s hospitals across the North East.

A bike during the road run.
A bike during the road run.
Hundreds of bikes participated in the road run.
Hundreds of bikes participated in the road run.
The road run is an annual Easter event.
The road run is an annual Easter event.
The event raised money for Northumbria Blood Bikes.
The event raised money for Northumbria Blood Bikes.
