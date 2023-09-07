Hundreds of entries put forward for the Kirkwhelpington & District Show
The standard was excellent once again, with more than 650 entries across the 143 classes that range from ‘peculiar shaped vegetable’ to ‘decorate a boiled egg’ and everything in-between.
Around £750 was given out in prize money across the classes during the show on Saturday (September 2).
Side attractions included children’s races, an obstacle course, a ukulele workshop and a display by the Kirkley Carvers.
The Wannie Group, who are based in the village, supplied delicious cakes and savouries for afternoon tea and also ran a tombola – raising funds for the Royal British Legion.
Show secretary Natalie Warren said: “We had a fantastic day this year, with lots of people from the community and further afield turning out to participate in the show.
“The children’s entries were incredible – showing off creative flair and ingenuity. My favourite was the dinosaur made of vegetables.”
The following were this year's cup winners: HORTICULTURE – Charles Moffit Memorial Cup [Class 1-49]: Ryan Scott; Cup for Vegetables [Class 1-25]: Ryan Scott; Cup for Flowers [Class 26-49]: Ryan Scott.
INDUSTRIAL – Kirkwhelpington & District Show Cup [Class 50-90]: Catherine Hogg; Cup for Baking and Preserves [Class 50-81]: Catherine Hogg; Cup for Craft Items [Class 82-90]: Sheila Nevin; Douglass Wise Memorial Cup (water colour) [Class 96]: Anne Telfer; Frank and Rhona Prize (garden painting) [Class 98]: Kirstin Jones; Best Photograph in Show: Isabella Abercrombie; Isaac Elliott cup for the Best Exhibit: Anne Robson.
SCHOOLCHILDREN – Foley Book Prize (girls): Tilly Foley; Foley Book Prize (boys): Zach Hofmann; Show Cup for child with most points [Class 99-142]: Tilly Foley; Jane Robson Cup for best child’s exhibit: Charlotte Cuthbert; Ken Hodgson Memorial Cup for best handwriting [Class 140-142]: Maddie Bailey.
SPORTS EVENTS – John Johnson Memorial Cup for Quoits: Chris O’Brien.
The show is an annual event and is always looking out for new helpers or attractions. If you are interested in getting involved in 2024, please send an email to [email protected]