Ryan Scott receives a trophy from Sandra Kay.

The standard was excellent once again, with more than 650 entries across the 143 classes that range from ‘peculiar shaped vegetable’ to ‘decorate a boiled egg’ and everything in-between.

Around £750 was given out in prize money across the classes during the show on Saturday (September 2).

Side attractions included children’s races, an obstacle course, a ukulele workshop and a display by the Kirkley Carvers.

Inside the tent at the Kirkwhelpington & District Show.

The Wannie Group, who are based in the village, supplied delicious cakes and savouries for afternoon tea and also ran a tombola – raising funds for the Royal British Legion.

Show secretary Natalie Warren said: “We had a fantastic day this year, with lots of people from the community and further afield turning out to participate in the show.

“The children’s entries were incredible – showing off creative flair and ingenuity. My favourite was the dinosaur made of vegetables.”

The following were this year's cup winners: HORTICULTURE – Charles Moffit Memorial Cup [Class 1-49]: Ryan Scott; Cup for Vegetables [Class 1-25]: Ryan Scott; Cup for Flowers [Class 26-49]: Ryan Scott.

Some of the produce exhibits and a vegetable dinosaur.

INDUSTRIAL – Kirkwhelpington & District Show Cup [Class 50-90]: Catherine Hogg; Cup for Baking and Preserves [Class 50-81]: Catherine Hogg; Cup for Craft Items [Class 82-90]: Sheila Nevin; Douglass Wise Memorial Cup (water colour) [Class 96]: Anne Telfer; Frank and Rhona Prize (garden painting) [Class 98]: Kirstin Jones; Best Photograph in Show: Isabella Abercrombie; Isaac Elliott cup for the Best Exhibit: Anne Robson.

SCHOOLCHILDREN – Foley Book Prize (girls): Tilly Foley; Foley Book Prize (boys): Zach Hofmann; Show Cup for child with most points [Class 99-142]: Tilly Foley; Jane Robson Cup for best child’s exhibit: Charlotte Cuthbert; Ken Hodgson Memorial Cup for best handwriting [Class 140-142]: Maddie Bailey.

SPORTS EVENTS – John Johnson Memorial Cup for Quoits: Chris O’Brien.