The annual 'bank collie-day' at a Northumberland cafe was hailed a great success.

Andrew Byne has been organising the bank collie-day event at the Rocking Horse Cafe & Gallery every August bank holiday since 2022, after the idea came to him on a beach walk.

Andrew is passionate about border collies and after coming up with the name, he knew it needed to be turned into an actual event and tested the waters to see how popular it would be.

The feedback they received after the first bank collie-day came as a shock after what started off as just a photoshoot with 20 border collies expected to show, turned into an event holding almost 70 border collies.

Bank-collie day hosted more dogs than ever at their most successful event yet. Image: Brian Eyler.

This year, they had a target of 100 dogs and 105 collies showed up along with 200 people, making it their most successful event yet and proof of how well loved the breed is.

Andrew said: “The atmosphere on the day had a lovely feel about it because, of course, everybody's like minded. Anybody who's got any particular breed that they care about tends to be more attracted to that particular breed.

"It was just a cracking, cracking atmosphere and we've already had people be in touch with us asking could they book for next year.

"Responses have been amazing and really positive. We took everybody for a walk around the estate so that was nice for people to get to talk to each other.”

The event also raised £1,240 for SHAK, a North East based charity and sanctuary for abused, mistreated and neglected dogs, with shops in Blyth, Alnwick and Amble.