Banks Property wants permission to build up to 190 properties on a 7.8 hectare site which will be accessed by a new road junction onto Wansbeck Road.

A spokeswoman for the developers, Jamilah Hassan, has said its aim is to “create a thriving new community that is a positive addition to the wider area”, but locals say it will be anything but.

A Facebook group called ‘Housing proposal by Dougie’s Pond’ already has around 300 members, and a petition against the development has attracted hundreds of signatures.

Signs have appeared across Ashington opposed to the Wansbeck Road development.