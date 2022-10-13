Hundreds object to plans by Banks Property to build 190 homes on Ashington field
Hundreds of Ashington residents have joined forces to challenge plans to build nearly 200 homes on the outskirts of town.
By Amanda Bourn
3 minutes ago - 3 min read
Updated
13th Oct 2022, 1:03pm
Banks Property wants permission to build up to 190 properties on a 7.8 hectare site which will be accessed by a new road junction onto Wansbeck Road.
A spokeswoman for the developers, Jamilah Hassan, has said its aim is to “create a thriving new community that is a positive addition to the wider area”, but locals say it will be anything but.
A Facebook group called ‘Housing proposal by Dougie’s Pond’ already has around 300 members, and a petition against the development has attracted hundreds of signatures.