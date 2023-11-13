Hundreds of people gathered in Alnwick on Remembrance Sunday to pay their respects to the fallen.

A service was held at St Paul’s RC Church in Alnwick and this was followed by a parade to the war memorial where wreaths were laid by the Duke of Northumberland, civic heads and representatives of local organisations.

Military veterans and serving personnel along with cadets, scouts and guides also joined the procession.

The church service was led by Reverend Christian Mitchell, from St Michael’s Church, supported by Squadron Leader David Haslam, Padre at RAF Boulmer and at the war memorial prayers were led by Reverend Joan Grindrod-Helmn.

Music during the service and parade came from the Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

Mayor Geoff Watson, himself an Army veteran, declared the ceremony a fitting tribute saying: “The turnout was excellent. The people of Alnwick always do the town proud on this significant day and yesterday demonstrated that they will never forget.”

Here are 24 pictures from the event. Thanks to Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council.

1 . Remembrance 1 A large crowd at the war memorial in Alnwick on Remembrance Sunday. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales

3 . Remembrance 3 On parade to the war memorial. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales

4 . Remembrance 4 The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales