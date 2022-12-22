For the past 10 years, hundreds of people have gathered at the beach, at around noon, to start off the new year by doing something out of their comfort zone.

In 2020, more than 200 people, a record number, gathered on the beach and braved the cold water, many of who were in fancy dress to raise cash for charity.

All sorts of costumes, from skeletons to Spiderman’s were spotted in the North Sea, as crowds cheered on the brave swimmers.

The New Year's Day dip at Alnmouth is a tradition for many who brave the cold water in fancy dress.

Nick Matlock, who has been starting his new years off this way for the past 10 years, said: "I have been going in the sea on New Year’s day with increasing numbers of people for years now, for what is an extremely reinvigorating charge to begin the new year.”