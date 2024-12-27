Although there was no rain or snow, those taking part in the Boxing Day Dip still had to brave the icy North Sea.

The participants included local county councillors Georgina Hill and Colin Hardy, who helped with the organisation of the event. They took part in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

After the warm up, Master of Ceremony Canon Alan Hughes led the countdown and piper Andrew Smith played the dippers into the sea.

Boxing day dip 2024 in Spittal 1 Group of people who took part in the dip in memory of Ryan Renton.

Boxing day dip 2024 in Spittal 2 People of all ages took part in the dip.

Boxing day dip 2024 in Spittal 3 Berwick Lifeboat and Coastguard crews were on hand for safety.

Boxing day dip 2024 in Spittal 4 A number of the participants got into the festive spirit.