Although there was no rain or snow, those taking part in the Boxing Day Dip still had to brave the icy North Sea.
The participants included local county councillors Georgina Hill and Colin Hardy, who helped with the organisation of the event. They took part in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
After the warm up, Master of Ceremony Canon Alan Hughes led the countdown and piper Andrew Smith played the dippers into the sea.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.