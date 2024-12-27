Although there was no rain or snow, those taking part in the Boxing Day Dip still had to brave the icy North Sea. Picture by Margaret Shaw.Although there was no rain or snow, those taking part in the Boxing Day Dip still had to brave the icy North Sea. Picture by Margaret Shaw.
Hundreds attend the Boxing Day Dip fun in Spittal

By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Dec 2024, 10:58 GMT
A traditional event at Spittal beach where people get soaked in aid of good causes attracted another large turnout.

Although there was no rain or snow, those taking part in the Boxing Day Dip still had to brave the icy North Sea.

The participants included local county councillors Georgina Hill and Colin Hardy, who helped with the organisation of the event. They took part in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

After the warm up, Master of Ceremony Canon Alan Hughes led the countdown and piper Andrew Smith played the dippers into the sea.

Group of people who took part in the dip in memory of Ryan Renton.

Group of people who took part in the dip in memory of Ryan Renton.

People of all ages took part in the dip.

People of all ages took part in the dip.

Berwick Lifeboat and Coastguard crews were on hand for safety.

Berwick Lifeboat and Coastguard crews were on hand for safety.

A number of the participants got into the festive spirit.

A number of the participants got into the festive spirit.

