Hundreds attend successful over 50s fair in Ponteland

The inaugural Ponteland Over 50s Fair has been hailed a big success.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST

The event at Ponteland Leisure Centre attracted about 400 people and more than 60 employers, charities, community groups and volunteering networks.

It was sponsored by Newcastle International Airport and supported by Guy Opperman MP, Northumberland County Council and Newcastle Jobcentre.

Mr Opperman said: “I was delighted to help organise the Ponteland Over 50s Fair.

Guy Opperman MP with members of the Ponteland Ukulele Band at the fair.
“The event was a huge success and brought the Ponteland community together – with employers, community groups and charities all networking with residents.

“I want to thank everyone involved in organising the event. I hope everyone that attended enjoyed it.”

The opportunities on offer were varied. Plenty of employers were looking for new recruits including EE, Matfen Hall, Ouseburn Farm, Northeast Fostering, Springfield Healthcare, St Cuthbert’s Care, Home Instead and Groundwork North East.

There were also many local volunteering and hobby groups at the fair. From Ponteland Friendly Stitchers and Ponteland Local History Society to the Ponteland Ramblers and the Ponteland Senior Gentlemen's Club, there was something to cater for everyone who turned up.

Graeme Mason, the airport’s chief sustainability and communications officer, said: “We rely on enthusiastic and passionate people to provide the best possible experience for our passengers.

“From security officers to passenger assistance team members, we offer a range of full or part-time positions, comprehensive training and the opportunity to work in an energetic, feel-good environment.

“The Ponteland Over 50s Fair was a fantastic platform for us to showcase the range of employment options available across the airport teams and we were delighted to see so many people sign up for our digital job alerts service.”

