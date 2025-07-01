Prudhoe High School pupils will be able to return to the school building in September.

The news was confirmed in a letter to parents from the Cheviot Learning Trust, the academy chain that runs the school.

The nine-year-old Prudhoe High School building has been closed since February due to safety concerns after cracks were discovered in the building. Pupils have been travelling 16 miles to Sunderland College’s Washington Campus in recent months for face-to-face-learning.

However, following talks with Department for Education (DfE) technical advisers, builders and school bosses, it has been confirmed that the school will reopen in September. This was previously described as the “best case scenario”, although there was confidence pupils would be back in the building by Christmas.

Despite the good news, the inital cause of the cracks that closed the school have yet to be revealed.

Cheviot Learning Trust CEO Alice Witherow said: “Following meetings between DfE technical advisers, the builders and the trust, we have been told that we can reoccupy the building from September. I know this will be a huge relief for all.

“Work will start over the coming weeks to fix the areas of the building where the original crack appeared and ongoing checks will be made throughout that time in order that we have absolute assurance that the building is safe and that this will not happen again. We are still waiting on final written reports on the building and will be able to update you with more information regarding the cause as these are completed.

“We are also now starting to work on the logistical challenge of returning all the furniture and equipment that is in Washington back to Prudhoe for the reopening of the building. This will happen over the summer holidays.

“It is such a relief to be able to bring you good news and I once again want to thank all the students, their families and the wider community for the support that they have given to the school.

“I will continue to update you alongside school communications but I hope that this news, that you have been waiting so patiently for, helps you to plan and support your children as they plan for their next school year.”