Home to the world’s largest play structure and one-of-a-kind magical village where it’s Christmas all year round, standing at a gigantic 26 metres tall and with tube slides at varying levels, Lilidorei will encourage children to put away their mobile phones and create their own story.

The £15.5m play village is also set to feature in a Channel 4 documentary, which is being aired later this year, following the building and opening of the Lilidorei Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lilidorei is the vision of Her Grace the Duchess of Northumberland and has been more than seven years in the making.

A snowy Lilidorei.

Lilidorei Alnwick will be located and run in The Alnwick Garden, by The Alnwick Garden Trust – an independent charity.

As part of the charitable output, all profits will enable the community and education projects that are currently in place to continue. Free Fridays will also be launched – an initiative ensuring that every schoolchild in Northumberland and the surrounding areas have the chance to visit the attraction for free during their primary years’ education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To prepare for the grand opening, a huge recruitment drive is underway, with around 50 jobs becoming available, for staff to work not only at Lilidorei, but within The Alnwick Garden too. Hundreds more in the wider local economy are predicted to become available, as 280,000 tourists expected to visit.

Nathan Bonk, head of play at Lilidorei, said: “A world of enchantment and mystery is coming to the The Alnwick Garden this Spring and exciting new opportunities are coming with it! We are looking for engaging and charismatic individuals to help us create an unforgettable experience unlike any other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick Garden is hosting a careers fair on February 23 for those looking to explore a new career in 2023. Exhibitors at the fair will also include local employers who are encouraged to get in touch with The Alnwick Garden if they wish to reserve a stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad