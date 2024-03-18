Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumberland County Council invested £21million in a state of the art Sports and Leisure Centre for the town, which opened its doors to the public in April last year.

Over a twelve-month period, there was more than a quarter of a million more attendances at the new centre on Gas House Lane than at the old Riverside Leisure Centre.

Figures that were recently released show a 175 per cent increase in attendances in just one year – rising from 150,502 attendances at the old Riverside Centre in 2022 to 414,232 attendances at the Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre in 2023.

Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre. Picture by Michael Gant.

The new centre features a six-lane swimming pool with spectator gallery, a learner pool, spa facilities, a four-court sports hall, a new gym and functional training offer, a dedicated cycling studio, two fitness studios, a cafe area and soft play.

Coun Jeff Watson, cabinet member for promoting healthy lives at the county council, said: “The number of people visiting the new Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre has soared to record levels, which is fantastic news and shows that it is offering the facilities and activities that the local community want.

“It really is an outstanding sports centre. The facilities are state of the art and the staff are very welcoming, experienced and well trained. There is something for everyone whether you are a toddler, teenager, a new mum or a pensioner.”

In addition, the centre is home to the town’s library, a customer service centre and a Northumberland Skills learning facility for school leavers and adults to support post-16 education and employment opportunities.

Northumberland County Council has committed to its biggest ever spend on sports and leisure facilities in the county over recent years. This has also included a new leisure centre in Ponteland.

And they were both recognised late last year as being the very best in the country for Sport England’s Quest quality assessment.