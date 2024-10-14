HSBC UK branch in Morpeth temporarily closed for refurbishment
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The premises at 1 New Market closed last Friday (October 11) and is expected to re-open on October 25.
Joanne Wade, HSBC UK’s Local Director, said: “We are pleased that our Morpeth branch is getting a refresh – with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.
“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month and while we are having the work done, people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day-to-day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.
“We will also be hosting Community Pop Up Events at Morpeth Town Hall on Tuesday, October 15, between 9.30am and 3.30pm.
“Customers can also continue to use any of our branches, with Cramlington being the closest branch.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.