The HSBC UK branch in Morpeth has closed temporarily while it undergoes a refresh, which includes internal building work.

The premises at 1 New Market closed last Friday (October 11) and is expected to re-open on October 25.

Joanne Wade, HSBC UK’s Local Director, said: “We are pleased that our Morpeth branch is getting a refresh – with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.

“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month and while we are having the work done, people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day-to-day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.

“We will also be hosting Community Pop Up Events at Morpeth Town Hall on Tuesday, October 15, between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

“Customers can also continue to use any of our branches, with Cramlington being the closest branch.”