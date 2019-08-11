Information courtesy of the National Sheep Association.

How well do you know your sheep breeds? Have a go and test your ovine knowledge

As the county show season gets underway we thought we'd test your knowledge of all things ovine … in other words: sheep!

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 08:00

We spotted these handsome beasts at Powburn show where they were entered in the best of breed classes.

For each breed, entries can include ewe, ewe lamb, ram, ram lamb and gimmer (a female sheep over one-year-old that will be kept for breeding).

The best of each breed then went into the Overall Champion class, which this year was won by a Texel.

Here's a bit of info on each type of sheep, courtesy of the National Sheep Association.

1. Shetland sheep

Appearance: The Shetland is one of the smallest of native UK breeds but one of the most versatile. Their high quality fleece comes in 11 main whole colours, from white, to black, brown and grey, and 30 recognised markings. Both genders can have horns, but it is more common in males than females. History: Shetlands are small, fine-boned sheep belonging to the Northern Short-tailed group. They have adapted to the topographic and climatic conditions of Shetland for over a thousand years. They are highly adaptable and succeed well in less rigorous conditions off the Shetland Islands

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Bluefaced Leicester

Appearance: This breed has a characteristic Roman nose and a blue-skinned head showing through white hair. It is well known for standing tall and proud with alert eyes and long upright ears. History: The Bluefaced Leicester evolved from a breeding scheme in Northern England in the 19th century - hence it sometimes being known as the ‘Hexham Leicester’. The Bluefaced Leicester Sheep Breeders Association was established in 1963.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Scotch Blackface

Appearance: Despite the name, Blackface sheep have black or black-and-white faces and legs. It is a horned breed with several distinct types, the most prominent being the Scottish Blackface which is further spilt into three subdivisions of Perth, Lanark and Northumberland.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Hexham Blackface

History: The Blackface is thought to have originated in the UK in the 12th century and is from the same genetic umbrella as other horned sheep, such as the Swaledale and Rough Fell. The Blackface Sheep Breeders Association was established in 1901.

Photo: Jane Coltman

