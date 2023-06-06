The three villages are known for their beauty and popularity with tourists but their popularity has rocketed since the pandemic with more families choosing to holiday in the UK rather than abroad.

The number of second homes bought in the area has also increased, which has led to rising house prices that local people can’t afford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns have been rising in recent years as many local people have had to move out of the area.

A housing survey is being conducted for Bamburgh, Seahouses and Beadnell.

To try to stop the trend, Arc4, on behalf of Bernicia Housing, is conducting a survey which will decide the different types and sizes of homes to be built in the future.

The survey will focus on Beadnell, Bamburgh and Seahouses, but needs local voices to ensure the best outcome.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson said “This is a vitally important piece of work being carried which will decide homes for the future, including on the old Seahouses First School site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The original scope of the work was to just focus on North Sunderland Parish but I asked them to include all three parishes of the North Northumberland Coast Neighbourhood Plan and I'm grateful they agreed.

“Providing affordable housing for young families is a huge priority for me. They especially want to hear from people who have had to move away from the area due to lack of housing so get the word out to friends, family and anyone else.”

A letter with a link to the online survey has been sent to all residents in the parishes. Drop in events are being held at:

Seahouses - Seahouses Hub - NE68 7YL - Tuesday June 6 from 10am until 2pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beadnell - WI Hall - NE67 5AJ - Wednesday June 7 from 12pm until 4pm

Bamburgh - The Pavilion - NE69 7BP - Thursday June 8 from 10am until 2pm