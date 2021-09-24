Housing land at Northumberland hospital site is on the market

The land for sale is split across two individual areas.

Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust has appointed H&H Land & Estates as the agent to offer the site at Northgate Hospital in Morpeth – extending to 7.01 ha (17.34 acres) – to the market.

The land for sale, which is split across two individual areas, is set within the mature grounds of the operational hospital that itself is undergoing re-development.

Adjacent to a previous phase of development, it is part of an on-going strategy to fund the overhaul of the trust’s specialist medium secure facilities as part of its CEDAR programme (Care Environment Development and Re-provision).

Tim Sedgewick, head of land agency (North East and Yorkshire) for H&H Land & Estates, said: “We are honoured to be entrusted with such a significant sale for the NHS, and one that will have such an enormous impact on future health services offered throughout the region.

“This is an amazing opportunity for the development of highly sought-after housing in an area that has seen unprecedented demand in recent times due to its close proximity to Morpeth town centre, the stunning Northumberland coast and convenience to the A1 and East Coast mainline train service.

“I expect the sale to attract huge interest and we are excited to work with the NHS.”

The site is offered for sale freehold, with informal tenders to be received by H&H Land & Estates by noon on Thursday, November 18.