Housekeeper at Meadow Park Care Home in Bedlington thanked for 10 years of loyal service
A housekeeping assistant at a Bedlington care home has been handed a prestigious Long Service Award.
Joanne Brock started at Meadow Park Care Home in August 2012.
Jane McFarlane, employee services director at Barchester Healthcare, which runs the home, said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Joanne has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
Julie Bond, general manager of Meadow Park care home, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Joanne.
"She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Meadow Park when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Joanne!”
Meadow Park provides residential, respite and dementia care for 61 residents.