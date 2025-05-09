Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A NHS charity that provides extra support and services for people receiving mental health care in the North East is to receive £15,000 a year in funding from Lovell.

The developer is making the annual contribution to support SHINE, which funds therapeutic activities or items of comfort to help people live happier, fuller lives while they are undergoing care, treatment or rehabilitation.

The housebuilder has committed to donating the sum every year until construction work is complete on its new 141-home development in Morpeth.

SHINE, which stands for Support, Hope, Inspire, Nurture and Empower, was set up in 2014 by the Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW).

Representatives of Lovell and CNTW at the annual contribution pledge. Picture by Steve Coulthard.

Since then, the charity has enabled service users to access everything from horse-riding outings and summer activities for young people to bikes, bean bags and gardening equipment.

Sharon Brennan, charity communications and marketing manager at CNTW, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Lovell for this generous donation.

“This support will make a real difference in the lives of our service users and their carers, helping us to create a more supportive and healing environment for those facing mental health challenges.

“We look forward to working closely with Lovell in the future, as we continue to enhance the well-being of those in our care.”

Lovell has begun construction work on its new Morpeth development, which is being built on land previously part of the Northgate Hospital estate.

The development will include 116 three, four and five-bedroom homes for private sale and 25 affordable homes.

Phil Jones, head of land and partnerships for the North East region of Lovell, said: “Our support for SHINE is a clear demonstration of our commitment to not only build new homes, but also to play a positive role in local communities.

“Over the past 10 years, SHINE has made a huge difference to the lives of people receiving care and treatment for mental health issues across the North East.

“We hope that our annual contribution will enable the charity to offer these therapeutic activities to even more people so they can live happier and fuller lives.”