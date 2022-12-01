Changing Lives, a national charity with its headquarters in the North East , supports people who are facing some of the most challenging circumstances.

Barratt Developments, which is donating £5,000 to the charity to begin the campaign, is asking all employees, subcontractors and residents to donating items at one of the drop-off stations at any of its sales offices across the region – including South Fields in Morpeth, West Meadows at Arcot Estate in Cramlington, Blossom Park in Pegswood and Church Fields in New Hartley – between now and Tuesday, December 13.