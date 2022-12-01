Housebuilder calls for charitable Christmas donations at sites in Northumberland
Barratt Developments North East has partnered with Changing Lives to help provide festive treats to those who need it most.
Changing Lives, a national charity with its headquarters in the North East, supports people who are facing some of the most challenging circumstances.
Barratt Developments, which is donating £5,000 to the charity to begin the campaign, is asking all employees, subcontractors and residents to donating items at one of the drop-off stations at any of its sales offices across the region – including South Fields in Morpeth, West Meadows at Arcot Estate in Cramlington, Blossom Park in Pegswood and Church Fields in New Hartley – between now and Tuesday, December 13.
Donations that are encouraged include toiletry items such as shampoo, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes, whilst food items such as tinned goods, pasta, biscuits, chocolate, and tea and coffee will also be gratefully received.
Most Popular
For those who may wish to make monetary donations, cash and vouchers are also accepted.