It followed an investigation by anti-social behaviour officers from Northumberland County Council’s housing service, assisted by Northumbria Police, with a police inspector saying “visitors to this address have caused misery to the long-suffering neighbours”.

The house on Upper Barresdale has been closed by North Northumbria Magistrates for a period of three months, during which time only the tenant and relevant professional persons are permitted to enter the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was brought to court following an investigation triggered by multiple complaints saying there had been drug dealing, serious anti-social behaviour and significant noise by those visiting the house.

The Closure Order was granted by North Northumbria Magistrates, sitting at the law courts in Bedlington.

Penalties for breaching the Closure Order include a fine or a period of imprisonment.

Chief Inspector John Swan, from Northumbria Police, said: “We know that visitors to this address have caused misery to the long-suffering neighbours and we are delighted for them that this order has now been secured.

“Nobody should be made to feel intimidated or frightened in their own home and that’s why we have done everything possible in order to shut this address down to visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to closely monitor the area and should anyone breach this order, they will face criminal repercussions and further police action.

“I’d like to thank the community for their on-going and continued co-operation, and hope this positive outcome offers them reassurance.”

The Closure Order was granted by the magistrates, sitting at the law courts in Bedlington, under the provisions of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Coun Gordon Stewart, the county council’s cabinet member for looking after our communities, said: “We received a high number of serious complaints from neighbours concerned about the continued acts of anti-social behaviour coming from this property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The county council is committed to protecting the public and tackling any behaviour which has a negative impact on the community. Residents have a right to live in their homes in peace and without fear.