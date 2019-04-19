Host of golden daffodils at the castle wins photo competition

It is an iconic, much-photographed view at this time of the year that finished top of the pile of reader pictures.

Harold Hann’s lovely photo of the daffodils in bloom beneath Warkworth Castle was the most popular image in our weekly Facebook competition, with 396 likes.

SECOND: Jimmy Morse says he couldn't resist taking this picture while taking a walk around Guyzance. 264 Facebook likes

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

Second was taken at Guyzance by Jimmy Morse (285 likes); Dunstanburgh Castle by Fergus Currie was third (226 likes); and River Coquet reflections by Rachael Muir was fourth (169 likes).

THIRD: Lilburn Tower at Dunstanburgh Castle, pictured on a glorious day by Fergus Currie. 188 Facebook likes