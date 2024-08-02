The Jolly Trolley at Berwick Infirmary.

Patients and staff from Northumbria Healthcare took part in a day of celebration to help raise awareness of the work Bright does to enhance patient experience and staff well-being.

The charity’s team manned stalls from North Tyneside and Cramlington up to Berwick and across to Hexham, covering as much of the trust’s large area as possible.

Patients were provided with gifts to show appreciation to those in hospital and to add a bit of brightness to their day – including bespoke art packs, children’s blankets, stickers and poem cards written by the staff in the Northumbria Creative Writing Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bright’s new mascot sunshine character was among those in attendance and at Berwick Infirmary, two members of staff were surprised with a donation from the charity.

Blanket donation to the children's unit at the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

The interactive item provides music, reminiscence and fun to those in a hospital environment.

Marion Dickson, executive director of nursing, midwifery and AHPs at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We were delighted to be there to give Hazel and Linda, our nutritional assistants on Ward 1, this fantastic Jolly Trolley.

“These two ladies go above and beyond, doing very special things on very special days, to ensure patients really take in the atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are absolutely delighted, and we are so grateful for the Bright charity.”

Bright was established in 1998 to help improve the patient experience for those accessing Northumbria NHS’ services and staff to provide the very best care.

Robert Graham, head of Bright charity, said: “We know being in hospital can be a difficult time, especially during the warmer months, but hopefully we brought a bit of extra brightness to their day.”