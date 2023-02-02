The cash will go towards the charity's four main services.

The cash raised will go towards HospiceCare North Northumberland’s four main areas of work: end-of-life care at home, nurse services, family/bereavement support and dementia support.

And, as demand for the service is growing, the charity needs to raise more cash this year than ever before.

Due to the ongoing cost of living crisis, raising such a high sum is likely to be a challenge. Nationally, figures show that charity donations have recently declined by around 14%.

HospiceCare is also still feeling the effects of the pandemic, when fundraisers were cancelled, donations dried up and face-to-face contact was a rarity. Now, the charity is having to encourage donations in ways people feel comfortable, including online and via smaller events.

Julie Frost, marketing and communications officer, said: "Our income is raised almost entirely by donations, so every penny donated – large or small – adds up to make a big difference.

“Without the support from our local communities and businesses consistently going the extra mile to help raise funds, we simply wouldn’t exist.”

The charity’s fundraising team have been brainstorming ways to raise the cash needed. The majority of donations come via the charity’s shops in Amble, Berwick and Wooler.

The charity could not function without its dedicated army of committed volunteers.

Focus this year will be on making these the best they can be, while hopefully opening more shops in busy town centres, including Alnwick and Berwick. If these shops are successful, the charity will look into opening more in smaller villages, such as Seahouses and Rothbury.

Fundraisers that have previously been a hit with the public and have helped top up the pot of money are also returning this year, such as walks, runs and cycles.

One of the most popular events is the Holy Island hike, in which hundreds of people are sponsored to trek nine miles.

Golf days and open garden events are also money-makers, and new events lined up for this year include a talent show, spring fair and family fun day.

Ms Frost said HospiceCare North Northumberland would not be able to function without its “fantastic team” of loyal and hardworking volunteers.

She added: "Last year our volunteers were recognised for their services to the community by winning two major local awards – The Mayor of Alnwick’s Civic Award for volunteering and the North Northumberland Voluntary and Community Awards Organisation of the Year.

"Our team of over 170 volunteers saves the hospice around £250,000 each year in the time they donate.

"We are so fortunate to have such committed volunteers and we couldn’t be prouder of them all.”

Hospice support worker Hilary Woodburn said she considered her job a privilege. She added: “We get to participate in one of the most private times in a person’s life, we are able as a team, to bring a high level of care and expertise into people’s homes so each person can have a peaceful and comfortable final journey.

"Holding the hand of a wonderful lady, watching what was to be her final sunrise, is a memory I will cherish forever. I think it is a true honour to be able to work in hospice care."